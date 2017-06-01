SunBird Summertime Pickleball

Roger Mandeville

Yes, the temperatures are rising and many residents have departed for the northland. For those of us who plan to have fun this summer, the pickleball courts are waiting for us to come out and play. The following is the pickleball schedule for the summer months.

SunBird summer pickleball hours – May:

Monday and Friday – 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Wednesday – 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday – 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

To ensure that we have enough players for each session, please email SunBird Pickleball Host using the following email addresses: Marianna at mariannabuescher@gmail.com, and Greg at gslibby@gmail.com.

New players should reach out to Marianna or Greg prior to showing up.

Come on out and have fun with us!