SunBird Singers Spring Concert Canceled

Jim McCutcheon

The SunBird Singers Board of Directors, and the three conductors, determined that it will not be possible to prepare for and present the 2021 Spring Concert this March. All the Singers and Ringers were hoping that the COVID-19 restrictions would be eliminated in time for rehearsals to begin in January. It is also unknown at this time if the restrictions would permit audiences of 200 or more to attend the concerts in the SunBird ballroom. Thank you for your past support. We really hope to perform for you in December, 2021!