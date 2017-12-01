SunBird Singers present “There’s a Light a Comin”

Norm Ott

The SunBird Singers, under the direction of Pat Miller and Kim and Mike Hanson, will present their annual Christmas concert, “There’s a Light a Comin’,” in the clubhouse ballroom on Wednesday, December 6, and again on Thursday, December 7, 2017, at 7:00 p.m.

This concert, which brings a message of joy and fun to the start of the Christmas season, will feature familiar Christmas carols as well as some non-traditional songs. The talented bell choir, utilizing new hand bells for the first time, will open the program with “Carol of the Bells,” a holiday favorite. Both the ladies’ and men’s choruses will be featured with the ladies performing a rendition of the familiar “Silver Bells” while the men will be featured in the concert’s theme song, “There’s a Light a Comin’.” Other selections presented by the Singers are the beautiful “Still, Still, Still” with harp accompaniment, “Christmas Fanfare,” “Tis a Wonderful Thing” and “Christmas Gloria.” As usual, the SunBird Singers Christmas concert will also feature a Christmas carol singalong with audience participation. The singalong will be accompanied by a choral ensemble and beautiful instrumentation.

So mark your calendars for one of the above dates and come and join the SunBird Singers as they provide a start to this joyous time of the year. As usual, these concerts are free; however, donations to help defray the cost of music will be graciously accepted.