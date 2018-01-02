SunBird Singers begins rehearsals for Spring Concert

Norm Ott

First and foremost, the SunBird Singers and their directors, Pat Miller and Kim and Mike Hanson, wish to thank you, the SunBird Community, for your attendance and financial support at their recent Christmas concert. As you know, there is no admission charge for these concerts. It is only through your generous donations collected at the door that the Singers can purchase the necessary music to produce these events. The Singers hope that this Christmas concert provided an enjoyable start to your Christmas season. Again, thank you.

Looking ahead, it is now time to start preparations for the annual spring concert. The music has been selected and purchased, and the directors are ready to go. The first rehearsal will take place on Monday, January 8, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. in the ballroom. Rehearsal will continue each Monday at the same time and place until the concert. The concert is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, March 7 and 8, 2018, at 7:00 p.m., also in the ballroom.

Participation in the SunBird Singers is a fun experience and a great way to provide good entertainment for the SunBird Community. Anyone who has an interest in participating in a choral environment is welcome to attend. There are no auditions required. Questions about the SunBird Singers or about joining the group can be directed to Pat at 480-707-3984, Kim at 253-229-0453 or Mike at 253-906-1743.