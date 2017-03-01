SunBird Roadrunners tournament to honor Connie Dryer

On March 18, 2017, the tournament will have a shotgun start at 8:00 a.m. Coffee and donuts will be available on the patio prior to the event. The fee this year will be $40.00 per participant with a lunch included in the fee. To enable people to make new friends and golf with different folks, entry will be as an individual, and teams will be drawn to form the foursomes on March 16 at 4:00 p.m. in the Horizon room. Entries will be accepted through March 13. Please complete and return your entry to the SunBird Pro Shop.

This year’s tournament is in honor of Connie Dryer and as a thank you for her years of hard work to benefit the club and the community. Connie was chairwoman of this event for many years. We hope that you can join us for what promises to be a fun event to raise money to help with improving and maintaining our wonderful golf course.

Contact Jean Anderson at 503-649-9097 or Norm Ott at 480-895-2969 with questions.