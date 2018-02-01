SunBird Pickleballers raise money for Alzheimer’s

Roger Mandeville

Wearing their purple shirts with the words, “Together We Can End Alzheimer’s,” SunBird residents Dan and Marianna Buescher, Margret McCathern and Dean Webb walked the 5k/3.1 miles to raise money to support Alzheimer’s research. “We are looking for the first survivor,” says Marianna Buescher, lead coordinator for the SunBird Alzheimer’s fundraising team. The team included Dan and Marianna Buescher, Ruth Anne Hobbs, John Roberts, Dean Webb and Margaret McCathern, along with other friends, who raised over $3,600 which was donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The next event will be held on February 3, 2018. The SunBird Pickleball Club will continue the fundraising effort by hosting a pickleball tournament to raise money. All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association. The tournament starts at 8:00 a.m. and will have brackets for Ladies, Men and Mixed Doubles with each group having an A and B division. Entry fee for the tournament is $20 per person per event, and players must register 30 minutes prior to their event start time. SunBird resident Pete Prucha will be the tournament director responsible for coordinating the event, and he is expecting a full day of play, so sign up early. Additionally, several local businesses have purchased tables to advertise their goods and services. Businesses and residents have donated prizes to be raffled off as part of the fundraising effort. Julie and the Horizon Room crew will be serving lunch from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Margaret McCathern and Sally Klebba will pre-sell raffle tickets, so look for them around the resort. See the HOA office or Dan and Marianna for the flyer with event details. The full list of sponsors and prizes is below.

A big Thank You to our sponsors who support “Pickle for Purple”:

SunTree Realty – Ruth Anne Hobbs

Positive Painting by Randy Arias

J Philipp Dentistry

A-1 Golf Carts

Four Peaks Pest Control

Gearbox

Massage Envy

What’s your Racquet? – Pete Prucha

PhoenixPickleball.com – Steve and Susan Manolis

Isagenix – Rachel Herpin

The Blosh’s

The Neier’s

The Mandeville’s

SunBird Golf Club

SunBird Horizon Room

and more….

As our winter residents return and play increases (resident club membership is now over 90 members), we would like to remind everyone of the scheduled times for pickleball play.

Feel free to come out and watch us play!

2017/2018 pickleball hours are as follows:

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to noon

Fridays from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to noon on the following days: January 6, 13 and 20; February 3 and 17; March 3 and 17; and April 7 and 21

Remember, we share the courts with our tennis friends, so please honor the scheduled times. Changes to the pickleball play schedule will be posted on the bulletin board across from the Post Office.