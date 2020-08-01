SunBird Golf Resort Homeowners Association Board of Directors Elections

Interested in becoming a board of directors candidate? Four board of directors seats will be open for election at the end of this year; three for three-year terms and one for a one-year term of service. If you are a SunBird homeowner in good standing, willing to meet at least twice monthly for board meetings, become a committee liaison attending monthly meetings September through May, and willing to study, review, and make decisions, this may be the opportunity to give back to SunBird.

If you are interested in becoming a board of directors candidate, please complete a Board of Directors Candidate Form that can be picked up from the office or mailed, faxed, or emailed upon request. Submit the candidate information form in a sealed envelope addressed to the SunBird Election Committee along with a 200-word-or-less campaign statement for publishing and a picture of yourself by Wednesday, Sept. 30. If you have any questions, please contact the office.