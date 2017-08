It’s that time of the year again. We will start bowling on October 2, 2017, at 9:45 a.m. at Kyrene Lanes. All are welcome to join us. The cost is $13.00 per week, and we bowl 12 weeks in the fall and start again in January 2018, for 12 weeks. Please come and join us.

If you have any questions, call Jim Jerome at 480-802-0282.