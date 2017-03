Join us for an art show and sale on Saturday, March 18, from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. in the SunBird ballroom. A wide variety of art will be showcased, featuring artists from throughout SunBird. This is a free event. It is an opportunity to meet the artists as you browse a wide array of subjects and mediums, and a great chance to maybe find that perfect piece for home or gifts or just enjoy viewing the talents of our local artists.