St. Stevens Patriotic Rosary Group celebrates 5th Anniversary

Anne DeRose

The Fifth Anniversary of the Patriotic Rosary was celebrated on July 7 at St. Steven’s Church in Sun Lakes, Arizona, with a special luncheon following at Cottonwood Country Club to recognize the multiple participants and the effect the rosary has had for peace and our Nation.

“The Patriotic Rosary is prayed everywhere from within cloistered convents, to inside the Pentagon, from dangerous military fields around the globe to the quietness of the Field of Apparitions at Caritas of Birmingham, Alabama, which is the home of the Patriotic Rosary. The Patriotic Rosary quickly captured the hearts and attention of millions when first heard and prayed. Inspired by Our Lady of Medjugorje, the Patriotic Rosary is a powerful prayer for divine protection and mercy for the Nation and its rebirth.”

Reflections from George Washington, John Adams, James Iredell, Jedediah Morse and General Robert E. Lee preface each decade and prayers for the Presidency of the United States of America, the Supreme Court of the United States of America, the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America, the office of the Governors of the United States of America, all County and Municipal Offices of the United States of America and all 50 United States of America and each person in each state are remembered in prayer. Multiple patriotic songs are sung when time permits.

The group meets on Friday and wears red in commemoration of R.E.D. Friday. RED is an acronym that stands for Remember Everyone Deployed. R.E.D. Friday was created to remind people of our heroes overseas and show that we are thinking of them. People across the country wear red every Friday to serve as a reminder and spread the message of how important it is that we keep our troops in our thoughts.

All are invited to attend the Patriotic Rosary on most Fridays at 11:00 a.m. at St. Steven’s Catholic Church. For information, please call 480-802-9127 or St. Steven’s at 480-895-9266 extension 0.