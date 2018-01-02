Social Events

FREE Exercise Class – Walk Away the Pounds

Monday – Friday, SunBird Ballroom, 8:00-9:00 a.m.

Stretch & Tone

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, SunBird Ballroom, 7:00 a.m.

SunBird Community Church

Sundays, 9:00 a.m., Non-Denominational, Everyone Welcome!

Cod Fish, Shrimp or Chicken Tenders

Every Friday, 3:00-6:00 p.m., $9.50 pp

Served with French fries or baked potato and coleslaw and all the fish or chicken tenders you can eat. No reservation needed.

Trivia with Sherlock Homes

Every Thursday, 6:00 p.m., Horizon Room, Appetizers will be available to order.

DJ Jamal

Friday, January 5, Horizon Room, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Bring your dancing shoes for a fun-filled evening with Jamal. This will be dancing music only. Purchase your favorite drinks at the bar or one of the drink specials. Everyone welcome!

FREE HOA Dance and Dance Lesson by Don and Shirley

Saturday, January 6, 6:30-7:00 p.m. Dance Lesson, 7:00-9:30 a.m. DJ Don and Shirley

Join us for another wonderful night of dancing. There will be a full cash bar, and your SunBird ID will be your entry into the dance.

Farmers Market

Monday, January 8, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Waterview parking lot

Check out the fresh produce, breads, olive oils, cookies, knife sharpener, bath and body products and a beekeeper with honey and pollen, relishes, Watkins spices, Patty’s hats, skin care, polish goodies, German sauerkraut and sausages.

FREE Dance

Friday, January 12, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

For all SunBird residents and their guests. Entertainment by Los Gringos and the Chi Chi’s. Full cash bar and free beer while it lasts. Remember to bring your SunBird ID for entry. Dance hosted by Dean Tucker and Friends.

DJ Jamal

Friday, January 12, Horizon Room, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Bring your dancing shoes for a fun-filled evening with Jamal. This will be dancing music only. Purchase your favorite drinks at the bar or one of the drink specials. Everyone welcome!

Basha High School Band Concert

Saturday, January 13, 6:00 p.m.

Free admission and donations will be accepted at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Concert is sponsored by the SunBird Lions and Basha High School LEO club.

Third Wednesday Coffee

January 17, 10:00 a.m., Ballroom

Join Layne and Wanda again this season to share what’s coming up and what has happened since our last update. Bring your questions, and we’ll find the answers. Coffee and doughnuts will be served, compliments of Dino Goegan from Edward Jones.

Karaoke with Mark & Toni

Friday, January 19, Horizon Room, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Bring your singing voices and join in for a night of fun. There will be drink specials from the bar. As long as there are singers signing up for karaoke, that is what will happen. If no one signs up, Mark and Toni will play dance music. Okay, all you karaoke people, this is what you wanted, so show up and sing your hearts out. Everyone welcome!

FREE HOA Dance and Dance Lesson by Don & Shirley

Saturday, January 20, 6:30-7:00 p.m. Dance Lesson, 7:00-9:30 p.m. DJ Don and Shirley

Join us for another wonderful night of dancing. There will be a full cash bar, and your SunBird ID will be your entry into the dance.

DJ Jamal

Friday, January 26, Horizon Room, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Bring your dancing shoes for a fun-filled evening with Jamal. This will be dancing music only. Purchase your favorite drinks at the bar or one of the drink specials. Everyone welcome!

FREE Dance

Saturday, January 27, 7:00-10:00 p.m.

Let’s help Bob and Pauline Sciaretta celebrate a birthday and a wedding anniversary. There will be a full cash bar and plenty of entertainment and fun. DJ Mark will be playing the oldies for the oldies.

Upcoming Events for February:

Trivia – February 1, 8, 15 and 22

Karaoke – February 2 and 16

Bingo – February 2 and 16

DJ – February 9 and 23

Kare Bear Faire – February 3

FREE Dance Lesson and Dance with Don & Shirley – February 3

Canadian BBQ – February 8

Valentine Dance with Thaddeus Rose and Band – February 10

Farmers Market – February 12

HOA Dance with Exit 40 – February 17

Garage Sale – February 17

Third Wednesday Coffee – February 21

Car Show – February 21

Don & Shirley Dance Lesson and Dance – February 24

Rummage Sale – February 24

Tower Point Concert Band – February 25

Back to the Fifties – February 27