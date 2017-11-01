Social Events

FREE Exercise Class – Walk Away the Pounds

Monday-Friday, SunBird Ballroom

8:00-9:00 a.m.

Stretch & Tone

Monday, Wed., Friday, SunBird Ballroom

7:00 a.m.

SunBird Community Church

Sundays, 9:00 a.m.

Non-Denominational

Everyone Welcome!

Cod Fish, Shrimp or Chicken Tenders

Every Friday, 3:00-6:00 p.m., $9.50 pp

Served with French fries or baked potato and coleslaw and all the fish or chicken tenders you can eat. No reservation needed.

Jenga

Horizon Room

Wednesdays, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Sundays, 1:00-4:00 p.m.

If you want to try your hand at Jenga, show up and play. Come join the fun or have a drink and watch. Appetizers will be available to order.

Trivia with Sherlock Homes

Every Thursday, 6:00 p.m.

Horizon Room

Appetizers will be available to order.

DJ Jamal

Friday, November 3, Horizon Room

6:00-9:00 p.m.

Bring your dancing shoes for a fun-filled evening with Jamal. This will be dancing music only. Purchase your favorite drinks at the bar or one of the drink specials. Everyone welcome!

Kare Bear Faire

Saturday, November 4, 8:00 a.m.

SunBird Ballroom

FREE Dance (Chuck and Marie)

Saturday, November 4, 7:00-10:00 p.m.

New beginnings for two SunBird old-timers, Chuck and Marie. Music will be provided by Reign-N-Country. Come out and join the fun. There will be a full cash bar available. Please bring your SunBird ID cards.

Community Day

Wednesday, November 8

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Check out the vendors, clubs and classes and have lunch on the patio. Raffle prizes, lots of freebies from vendors that are participating. An afternoon of fun for everyone. This is open to the public.

Karaoke with Mark & Toni

Friday, November 10, Horizon Room

6:00-9:00 p.m.

Bring your singing voices and join in for a night of fun. There will be drink specials from the bar. As long as there are singers signing up for karaoke, that is what will happen. If no one signs up, Mark and Toni will play dance music. Okay, all you karaoke people, this is what you wanted, so show up and sing your hearts out. Everyone welcome!

Veterans Day Program

Saturday, November 11, 11:00 a.m.

SunBird Ballroom

Thank you, Jodie and Betti Sue Perkins and all who participated.

FREE Dance (Gleva Wiepking)

Saturday, November 11, 7:00-10:00 p.m.

SunBird Ballroom

Entertainment by the “Saguaro Sunset Band.” Come out and help Gleva celebrate her birthday. There will be a full cash bar. SunBird ID required for entry. SunBird residents may bring up to four guests.

Farmers Market

Monday, November 13, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Waterview parking lot

Check out the fresh produce, breads, olive oils, cookies, knife sharpener, bath and body products and a beekeeper with honey and pollen.

Third Wednesday Coffee

November 15, 10:00 a.m., Ballroom

Join Layne and Wanda again this season to share what’s coming up and what has happened since our last update. Bring your questions, and we’ll find the answers. Coffee and doughnuts will be served, compliments of Dino Goegan from Edward Jones.

DJ Jamal

Friday, November 17, Horizon Room

6:00-9:00 p.m.

Bring your dancing shoes for a fun-filled evening with Jamal. This will be dancing music only. Purchase your favorite drinks at the bar or one of the drink specials. Everyone welcome!

Community Garage Sale

Saturday, November 18, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Be a part of the SunBird community garage sale. This will work just like any garage sale and will be open to the general public. If you would like to participate and be on our map, call the office by Friday, November 10. Maps will be available in the lobby on Thursday, November 16.

HOA Dance (Thaddeus Rose)

Saturday, November 18, 7:00 p.m.

SunBird Ballroom, $10.00 pp

Tickets on sale now at the HOA office for $10.00 per person. A full cash bar will be available.

Yesterday Once More

Friday, November 24

$10.00 pp

7:00 p.m.

Yesterday Once More is back with another great oldies show. Just sit back and enjoy or dance the night away. There will be a full cash bar available. Tickets are on sale at the HOA office for $10.00 per person.

Karaoke with Mark & Toni

Friday, November 24

Horizon Room

6:00-9:00 p.m.

Bring your singing voices and join in for a night of fun. There will be drink specials from the bar. As long as there are singers signing up for karaoke, that is what will happen. If no one signs up, Mark and Toni will play dance music. Okay, all you karaoke people, this is what you wanted, so show up and sing your hearts out. Everyone welcome!

FREE DJ Dance (Don and Shirley Hunt)

Saturday, November 25

6:30 p.m.

Don and Shirley will teach you a dance, starting at 6:30 p.m. It will be a good way to dance with others and get to know more people. The DJ dancing will start at 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. There will be a full cash bar, and you won’t want to miss the fun. Bring homeowner ID cards.

Canadian Grey Cup

Sunday, November 26

$5.00 pp

This is the Canadian “Big Game” and includes burgers at half time.