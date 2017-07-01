Social Events

Free Exercise Class – Walk Away the Pounds

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:00-9:00 a.m., in the SunBird Ballroom

SunBird Community Church

Sundays, 9:00 a.m. Non-denominational; everyone welcome!

FREE – On-Site Therapy Provided by Sozo Physical Therapy, every Friday from noon until 1:00 p.m. Sozo Physical Therapy will again teach and provide guidance with your discomfort or education surrounding equipment usage. Health coaching is provided to help you address and improve your health care needs. There is a sign-up sheet in the fitness room, and they will be here every Friday from noon until 1:00 p.m.

Fish, Chips and Shrimp or Chicken Tenders

Every Friday from 3:00-6:00 p.m.; $8.50 pp. Served with French fries and coleslaw and all the fish or chicken tenders you can eat. No reservation needed.

DJ/Karaoke with Jamal

Friday, July 21, from 6:00-9:00 p.m., in the ballroom restaurant

Lunch with Layne

Wednesday, July 12, at noon. Have lunch in the ballroom restaurant with Layne, and he will keep you updated to what’s going on during the summer months and construction progress in SunBird. Homeowner is responsible for their own lunch!

Jenga

Sundays, 1:00-4:00 p.m., in the ballroom restaurant. If you want to try your hand at Jenga, show up and play. Come join the fun or have a drink and watch.

FREE Fort McDowell Casino Trip

Tuesday, July 18. Bus will leave SunBird at 8:30 a.m. We need at least 20 passengers for this bus to go. Receive $10.00 in credits by being a Fortune Club member. Sign up at the HOA office.

Health Lecture Series

Wednesday, July 26, at 1:00 p.m., in the east end of the ballroom. Come have lunch on your own and enjoy the information by Jenny Khan, Nurse Practitioner with Paper Cranes Healthcare. Jenny will answer all your questions about finding the right healthcare provider for you. Learn about what questions to ask during your appointment, what to do if you have follow-up questions after your visit and even the best way to contact your provider.