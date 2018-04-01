Shop till You Drop event to benefit Hamilton High

Rose Pachura

Open to the public, “Shop till You Drop,” by Calle Rose Boutique, “Benefits Hamilton High School Homeless & Disadvantaged.”

The traveling boutique is coming to SunBird Country Club ballroom on Thursday, April 12, 2018, sponsored by the Chit and Chat Breakfast Group. Join us for fun, shopping and door prizes. Shop at 9:00 a.m., breakfast begins 11:30 a.m., then shop until 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12.00 per person. You must have a ticket to “Benefits Hamilton High School Homeless & Disadvantaged” for door prize. For tickets and information, contact Rose Pachura at 480-802-0775 by Friday, April 6, 2018, for food count.