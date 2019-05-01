Sew-N-Sews news

The Sew-N-Sews’ last meeting for this year will be Wednesday, May 8, at 1:00 p.m. in the Navajo Room of Sun Lakes Country Club, 25601 S. Sun Lakes Blvd., Sun Lakes, AZ 85248. We do not meet in June, July and August. That’s our time to “hibernate” and “recharge our batteries.” We’ll be back in September with another set of interesting and informative presentations.

Our presenter this month is one of our own members, Karyl Garbow, who will share her interesting travel experiences and lots of good info on sewing with stitches, techniques, products, etc., on sewing machines, sergers and presses.

Karyl was a home economist/product demonstrator for the White/Elna Sewing Machine Company in the early part of her career. She traveled the entire U.S. doing demonstrations, seminars, school programs, home shows, etc., and was the first woman regional sales manager. Later in her career, she worked with BabyLock products as well.

Be sure not to miss our last meeting of the year and Karyl’s presentation!