Ruth Jon and John Wicks receive a special service award

Shirley Jackson

Our own SunBird neighbors were recently honored for their community service at the Si Se Puede Foundation’s 17th Annual Cesar E. Chavez Educators of the Year Awards on April 1, 2017, at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino. There was a large gathering with eight recipients honored for their service.

Living the Lions Clubs International motto “We serve,” Ruth Jon and Ron Wicks have exemplified what it means to serve one’s community for almost 50 years. They have worked with many organizations over the years to help raise money and provide support for many of Chandler’s citizens. They have worked with the Special Olympics, International Youth Exchange, C.A.R.E. and, of course, the Lions Clubs International. In addition, they have been integral in service projects to bring eye exams, glasses and clothing for needy students. The Wicks have also helped the city provide free Santa House photos and assisted with the Mistletoe Magic Gala for disabled teens and adults. The Wicks have passed their love of service on to their children and grandchildren, further demonstrating their passion and commitment to making their community a better place for all. (Note: This paragraph appeared in the Si Se Puede program.)

Remember to congratulate them for this special award. They are good neighbors to have. Congratulations, Ruth Jon and Ron, you make us proud! Keep up the good work.