Norm Noble

At its January 2 meeting, the Sun Lakes Rotary Club awarded its prestigious Rotarian of the Month award to Doug Baker of Oakwood. He was honored because of his tireless efforts to make certain the Splash appears on Sun Lakes driveways every month, a service he has provided for over 10 years. There is tremendous coordination that must take place to assure no driveway is missed by the Rotarians who assemble once a month to make the distribution. To deliver to the 9,900 Sun Lakes homes, 23 Rotary teams with up to 52 Rotarians receive maps with specific routes, all orchestrated by Doug.

Doug is a retired United Airlines pilot. He joined Sun Lakes Rotary in 2004 and is a multiple Paul Harris Fellow. He has three children and 10 grandchildren. v