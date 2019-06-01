Roadrunners enjoy a day of fun and dinner

Ruth Anne Hobbs

Thank you goes to Bill Johnson, the chairperson for the very fun event held on Saturday, April 20, 2019. A group of SunBird Roadrunners Golf and Social Club members enjoyed a round of putt-putt golf.

We were able to convert the putting area into a miniature golf area for part of the afternoon, courtesy of the SunBird Golf Course Pro Shop and maintenance superintendent. The 18 hole golf course was well planned. It provided some challenges and some easy holes for our social members to enjoy.

Finishers in the Women’s category were 1st Charlotte Donaldson, 2nd Christine Terechenok and 3rd Sharon VanGruensven.

Finishers in the Men’s category were: 1st John Roberts, 2nd George Richardson and Mel Terechenok (tied).

Prizes were awarded to the winners at the dinner. There were also “Mystery Ball” awards given out to those members holding the correct numbered golf balls. While the weather was a bit warm, this looks to become an annual event for the Roadrunners with permission from the Pro Shop and the superintendent.

It was a beautiful day for the Roadrunners’ April patio dinner with chicken, various salads and dessert. Thank you so much to the following members for our great dinner: Jim Bickett, Kitty Determan, Woody and Ann Wodarczyk and George Richardson.