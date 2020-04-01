Pickleball News!

Christina Riley

We will soon be welcoming five couples who have recently purchased or have pending sales, largely due to the SunBird Pickleball Club. Yay, pickleball, and welcome to SunBird!

The SunBird Pickleball Club hosted a tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23. In spite of cancelling play on Saturday, Feb. 22, due to rain, folks still came out to show their support. We raised $7,890 for the research and cure of Alzheimer’s, and $1,000 was donated to SunBird Helping SunBird. We appreciate this work and donation to help end this terrible disease. Thank you to all who participated! We couldn’t do it without you!

2020 Spring Schedule:

Sunday: 3 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 to 10 a.m.; 2 to 4 p.m.

Thursday: 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Changes will be announced through emails as well as posted in the glass case.

New Player Orientation requires an appointment.

See sign-up sheet in glass case; you will be contacted within a week.