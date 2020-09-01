Pickleball Fun in the Sun!

Christina Riley

Even with sizzling temps, these picklers are out for early morning play! The deets are the same as the past few months:

Hours: Look for pickleball summer hours via email and in the glass case. Please utilize Signup Genius to ensure there are enough to play.

Sanitizing: Bring your own hand sanitizer to sanitize between matches. We have sanitizer for the balls and paddles. Balls should be sanitized after each game; social distance when not playing; stay home when not feeling well.

Hydration: We all need a reminder to stay hydrated. When you are planning to play, start hydration the afternoon/evening before for morning play and all day before evening play. Consider electrolyte/potassium/magnesium-enhanced beverages such as Gatorade, Powerade Zero, Nuun, and Body Armor. For leg cramps, look for pills specific for this or the home remedy—a shot of pickle juice or mustard.

New to SunBird? If you are a new resident and you want to be added to the email distribution for summer, please send an email to mariannabuescher@gmail.com. Stay safe and have FUN!