Phenomenal array of speakers at Rotary this month

Norm Noble

On Tuesday, November 7, Dr. John DenBoer, a clinical neuropsychologist specializing in the assessment and detection of early-stage dementia, will discuss Smart Brain Aging. He has published articles extensively in Clinical Neuropsychology and has been an expert speaker at many local, national and international conferences. He is the Founder and President of Mental Edge Neuropsychology, LLC., a company designed to help assess and treat concussion. For most of us, this is a discussion we need to hear.

On Tuesday, November 14, the club will celebrate Veterans Day and invites all veterans to join in this meaningful morning event when the nation’s finest are honored. And if you can still wear your uniform, come impress us.

On Tuesday, November 21, Chandler Mayor Jay Tibshraeny will give an update on the City of Chandler. A former Arizona State senator, Tibshraeny has been the Mayor of Chandler since 2011. He previously served as the Mayor of Chandler from 1994 through 2002. Want to know what’s going on? He will talk about Intel, the Downtown Chandler corridor, economic development in the city and much more. If you want an opportunity to talk to the mayor, this would be a great time.

On Tuesday, November 28, Gordon Kesler, author of Wolverine Hills Espionage Scout – The Business of Spying in the Oil and Gas Industry, will talk about his book. The story, Wolverine Hills Espionage Scout, takes place in the remote, desolate forests of Northern Canada; however, such a story could easily have taken place in the bayous of Louisiana or any other area where oil and gas exploration is being conducted. In the rough and tumble and sometimes unpredictable world of oil and gas exploration, there is a little-known shadowy practice called “Oilfield Scouting.” The more correct term would be “Spying.” Oilfield spying is the very definition of commercial espionage.

Kesler worked as an oilfield spy for 20 years, and over that period, he trained and employed 16 highly-skilled “scouts.” While his book is fiction, his life story is real. This is certain to be a fascinating meeting.

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes meets for breakfast every Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. in the Oakwood Country Club Ballroom. The meetings start at 7:00 a.m. and end promptly at 8:00 a.m. Cost of breakfast is $13. To make reservations for any meeting, contact Rotarian Peter Meade at 480-600-2458. For Sun Lakes residents, if you want to know more about the club, contact Charles Loew at 602-721-3680. SunBird residents should contact Walt Mills at 480-883-8007, or look at the club’s website, www.sunlakesrotary.com.