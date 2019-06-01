Other Card Results

SunBird 500

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Lakeview Room, which is on the second floor by the Pro Shop, on Thursday evenings and start to play at 6:30 p.m. Please come early. Remember, we will be starting at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in is $.50.

If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501 and leave a message and I will get back to you.

SunBird 500 winners for April, 2019:

4/04. 1st Maurice Stein 2780, 2nd Harry Smelser 2670, 3rd Darlene Thompson 2630

4/11. 1st Don Peterson 3230, 2nd Dave Beech 2880, 3rd Pat Kelly 2680

4/18. Holiday

4/25. 1st Darlene Thompson 2700, 2nd Ray Cummings 2540, 3rd Don Peterson 2470

Cribbage

John Valentine

We meet on Monday evenings in the Pima Room on the third floor. Buy-in is $1 and we start at 7:00 p.m.; come early.

4/01. 1st Gene Stockman 714, 2nd Dennis Rittenback 713, 3rd Leon Thomas 711

4/08. 1st Jeff Jones 718, 2nd George Ritter 710, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 709

4/15. 1st Leon Thomas 715, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 714, 3rd Gleva Wiepking 711

4/22. 1st George Stockman 711, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 709, 3rd Ann Snyder 695

4/29. 1st Ken Reidenbach 726, 2nd Bob Clouse 707, 3rd Gayle Wiedbush 703

Hand and Foot

Yvonne Beloney

We meet on Tuesdays in the new room (called the Apache Room) on the third floor. We start playing at 12:30 p.m. Come and join us, and please arrive by noon to 12:15 p.m. so you can either pick a table or draw cards for partners. Buy-in is $.50.

If you have any questions, you may contact either Shirley Goodman at 480-208-3065 or Yvonne Beloney at 480-895-6035.

Euchre

Harry Smelser

We meet in the Lakeview Room which is located on the second floor next to the Pro Shop on Sunday evenings. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and we start at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in is 50 cents. If you have any question, please call Harry Smelser at 480-532-3235.

Euchre scores for April, 2019, at SunBird:

4/07. 1st Dan Harvey 58, 2nd (tie) Harry Smelser and Earl Reible 55, 3rd Gleva Wiepking 53

4/14. 1st Alda Frey 54, 2nd Harry Smelser 51, 3rd Victor Kinser 47

4/21. 1st Tonja Kinser 56, 2nd Vic Kinser 55, 3rd Harry Smelser 49

4/28. 1st Gleva Wiepking 60, 2nd Grace Oliver 55, 3rd Sandy Stibitz 53

SunBird Pinochle

Darlene Thompson

We meet Tuesday evening in the new room (called the Apache Room) on the third floor. We start at 6:30 p.m.; come early. Buy-in is $.50.

If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501. Leave a message and I will get back to you.

SunBird Pinochle winners for April, 2019:

4/02. 1st Sharon Zubchevich 765, 2nd Maurice Stein 672, 3rd Betty Echgelmeier 626

4/09. 1st June Haller 771, 2nd Darlene Thompson 718, 3rd Christine LaMont 709

4/16. 1st Arlie Mulder 811, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 784, 3rd Maurice Stein 773

4/23. 1st Rollin Marion 736, 2nd Sandy Stibitz 696, 3rd Maureen Even 683

4/30. 1st Dan Harvey 838, 2nd Yvonne Beloney 811, 3rd Rollin Marion 711

PonyTail

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the new room (called the Apache Room) on the third floor of the clubhouse. There is no fee; playing is free. We start playing at 12:30 p.m. PonyTail is a form of Hand and Foot, only a little more detailed. Come and join us, and please arrive earlier than 12:30 p.m. so we have an idea of how many tables to set up.

If you have any questions, you may contact either Patsy Covington at 404-697-3391 or Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501; if no one answers, please leave a message and we will get back to you.

Friday Evening Texas Hold’em

We meet at 7:00 p.m. every Friday in the Navajo Room. It is a tournament-style Texas Hold’em Poker game with a $5 buy-in. Approximate payout for 1st 60%, 2nd 30%, 3rd 10%. If you have any questions, call 765-621-9252.

4/05. 1st Jeff Yerian, 2nd Bruce Kaiser, 3rd Rich Novak

4/12. 1st Bruce Kaiser, 2nd Harold Van Buren, 3rd Pat Kelly

4/19. 1st Bruce Kaiser, 2nd Lenny Stolper, 3rd Harold Van Buren

4/28. 1st Pete Gulatto, 2nd Jeff Yerian, 3rd Lenny Stolper