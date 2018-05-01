Other Card Results

500

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Lakeview Room, which is on the second floor by the Pro Shop, on Thursday evenings and start to play at 6:30 p.m. Please come early. Remember, we will be starting at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in is $.50. If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501 and leave a message and I will get back to you.

SunBird 500 winners for March, 2018:

3/01. 1st Ed Honack 2480, 2nd Harry Smelser 2320, 3rd Bernie Hennek 2250

3/08. 1st Ken Reidenbach 2700, 2nd Maurice Stein 2460, 3rd Yvonne Petersen 2160

3/15. 1st Neva Beech 3060, 2nd (tie) Ed Hennek/Ken Reidenbach 2660, 3rd Donna Wolff 2620

3/22. 1st Darlene Thompson 3060, 2nd (tie) Ed Henneck/Gleva Wiepking 2250, 3rd Harry Smelser 2220

3/29. Maundy Thursday – Holiday – no cards

Euchre

Dan Harvey

We meet in the Lakeview Room Sunday evenings and are located on the second floor next to the Pro Shop. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and we start at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in is 50 cents. If you have any question, please call Dan Harvey at 480-802-4110.

Euchre winners for March, 2018, at SunBird (no scores will be listed):

3/04. 1st Dan Harvey, 2nd Ken Reidenbach, 3rd (tie) Sandy Stibitz and Harry Smelser

3/11. 1st Ken Reidenbach, 2nd Mona Toms, 3rd Alda Frey

3/18. 1st Vic Kinser, 2nd (tie) Ralph Goheen and Dianna Roeder, 3rd Ray Cummings

3/25. 1st Harry Smelser, 2nd Vic Kinser, 3rd Dan Harvey

Hand and Foot

Yvonne Beloney

We meet on Tuesday in the Lakeview Room. We will start playing at 12:30 p.m. Come and join us and please arrive by noon to 12:15 p.m. so you can either pick a table or draw cards for partners. Buy-in is $.50.

If you have any questions, you may contact Joanne Parsons at 480-361-1088 or Sherry Williams at 480-620-9420; if no answer, please leave a message and they will get back to you.

PonyTail

Darlene Thompson

We meet on Saturdays in the Lakeview Room which is located on the second floor by the Pro Shop. There is no fee – playing is free. We start playing at 12:30 p.m. PonyTail is a form of Hand and Foot, only a little more detailed. Come and join us and please arrive earlier than 12:30 p.m. so we have an idea how many tables to set up.

If you have any questions, you may contact either Joanne Parsons at 480-361-1088 or Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501; if no answer, please leave a message and we will get back to you.

Pinochle

Darlene Thompson

We meet Tuesday evenings. We will be meeting in the Pima Room, located on the third floor. Come early. Buy-in is $.50. Remember, we start at 6:30 p.m. If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501 and leave a message and I will get back to you.

SunBird Pinochle winners for March, 2018:

3/06. 1st Yvonne Beloney 741, 2nd Dennis Nelson 737, 3rd Christine Lamont 682

3/13. 1st Konrad Spicker 794, 2nd Darlene Thompson 711, 3rd Yvonne Beloney 696

3/20. 1st Ozzie Zubchevich 806, 2nd Dianna Roeder 727, 3rd Rollin Marion 688

3/27. 1st Konrad Spicker 782, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 762, 3rd Bill Lamont 754

Cribbage

John Valentine

We meet on Monday evenings in the Lakeview Room on the second floor by the Pro Shop. Buy-in is $1 and we start at 7:00 p.m.; come early.

3/05. 1st Dave Kuscher 726, 2nd (tie) Gene Stockman and Betty Flatt 716, 3rd Bob Clouse 709

3/12. 1st Dennis Rittenback 726, 2nd Gene Stockman 713, 3rd Fay Sampson 704

3/19. 1st Gene Stockman 718, 2nd Wayne Blosh 717, 3rd Lucy Tanner 712

3/26. 1st Margaret Kuschel 721, 2nd Dennis Rittenback 720, 3rd Gary Astor 715

Friday Evening Texas Hold’em

We meet at 7:00 p.m. every Friday in the Hopi Room. It is a tournament-style Texas Hold’em Poker game with a $5 buy-in.

Approximate payout for first 60%, second 30%, third 10%

March Winners:

3/02. 1st (2-way chop) Jerry Farnelli and Vic Kinser, 3rd Chuck Kissaw

3/09. 1st Brenna Leo, 2nd Sal Leo, 3rd Penny

3/16. 1st (2-way chop) Jim Brandon and Jack, 3rd Jerry Hughes

3/23. 1st Jim Marena, 2nd Vic Kinser, 3rd Derald Feltman

3/30. 1st Sal Leo, 2nd Vic Kinser, 3rd Rich Novak

