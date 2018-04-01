Other Card Results

Friday Evening Texas Hold’em

We meet at 7:00 p.m. every Friday in the Hopi Room. It is a tournament-style Texas Hold’em Poker game with a $5 buy-in.

Payout for first 60%, second 30%, third 10%

February Winners:

2/02. 1st Vie Kinser, 2nd Sal Leo, 3rd Rich

2/09. 1st, 2nd and 3rd was a 3-way chop – Brenna, Walt and Larry Jons

2/16. 1st Curly Meyer, 2nd Pat Kelly, 3rd, Vic Kinser

2/23. 1st, 2nd and 3rd was a 3-way chop – Harold Van Buren, Jim Brandon and Chuck Kissaw

PonyTail

Darlene Thompson

We meet on Saturdays in the Lakeview Room, which is located on the second floor by the Pro Shop. We start playing at 12:30 p.m. There is no fee; playing is free.

PonyTail is a form of Hand and Foot, only a little more detailed. Come and join us and please arrive earlier than 12:30 p.m. so we have an idea how many tables to set up.

If you have any questions, you may contact either Joanne Parsons at 480-361-1088 or Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501; if no answer, please leave a message and we will get back to you.

SunBird Pinochle

Darlene Thompson

We meet Tuesday evenings in the Pima Room, located on the third floor, at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in is $.50. Come early; remember, we start at 6:30 p.m. If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501 and leave a message and I will get back to you.

SunBird pinochle winners for February, 2018:

2/06. 1st Dan Harvey 913, 2nd Maurice Stein 867, 3rd Arlie Mulder 812

2/13. 1st Dianna Roeder 854, 2nd Rollin Marion 851, 3rd Dan Harvey 821

2/20. 1st Yvonne Beloney 697, 2nd Ann Snyder 691, 3rd Betty Echgelmeier 630

2/27. 1st Donna Wolff 906, 2nd Lorraine Biel 726, 3rd Sharon Zubehevich 712

Hand & Foot

Yvonne Beloney

We meet on Tuesday in the Lakeview Room. We will start playing at 12:30 p.m. Come and join us and please arrive between noon and 12:15 p.m. so you can either pick a table or draw cards for partners. Buy-in is $.50.

If you have any questions, you may contact Joanne Parsons at 480-361-1088 or Sherry Williams at 480-620-9420; if no answer, please leave a message and they will get back to you.

SunBird Cribbage

John Valentine

We meet on Monday evenings in the Lakeview Room on the second floor by the Pro Shop. Buy-in is $1, and we start at 7:00 p.m.; come early.

2/05. 1st Sandy Schur 720, 2nd (tie) Gene Stockman and Keith Reidenbach 718, 3rd Mark Wratten 710

2/12. 1st Gary Astor 724, 2nd (tie) Gene Stockman and Sandy Schur 715, 3rd Wayne Blosh 710

2/19. 1st Fay Sampson 716, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 706, 3rd Lynda Joyce 702

2/26. 1st Harry Smelser 726, 2nd Dennis Rittenback 718, 3rd Betty Flatt 712

Euchre

2/04. 1st Ken Reidenback, 2nd Helen Goheen, 3rd Harry Smelser

2/11. 1st Ralph Goheen, 2nd Darlene Thompson, 3rd Gleve Wiepking

2/18. 1st Tonja Kinser, 2nd Dianna Roeder, 3rd Helen Goheen

2/25. 1st Ken Reidenback, 2nd Earl Ruible, 3rd Don Nobiling

SunBird 500

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Lakeview Room, which is on the second floor by the Pro Shop, on Thursday evenings and start to play at 6:30 p.m. Please come early. Remember, we will be starting at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in is $.50.

If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501 and leave a message and I will get back to you.

SunBird 500 winners for February, 2018:

2/01. 1st Myra Haber 2950, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 2650, 3rd Dave Beech 2640

2/08. 1st Jeanne Berte 3250, 2nd Dianna Roeder 2420, 3rd Gary Astor 2320

2/15. 1st Joanne Astor 2880, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 2180, 3rd Ray Cummings 2070

2/22. 1st Wayne Haber 3160, 2nd Joanne Astor 2730, 3rd Dave Beech 2690