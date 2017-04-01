Other Card Results

500

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Lakeview Room which is on the 2nd floor by the Pro-Shop on Thursday evenings and start to play at 6:30 p.m. Please come early. Remember, we will be starting at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in is $.50.

If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501 and leave a message and I will get back to you.

Winners for February, 2017:

02/02. 1st Dave Beech 2520, 2nd Maurice Stein 2290, 3rd Joan Martin 2200

02/09 1. Bernie Hennek 3760, 2nd Fran Kleinsteuber 3480, 3rd Ray Cummings 3330

02/16. 1st Susan Hanus 2830, 2nd Midori Holbrook 2610, 3rd Fran Kleinsteuber 2550

02/23. 1st Sandy Stibitz 2830, 2nd Bernie Hennek 2620, 3rd Lee Ketcher 2530

Cribbage

John Valentine

We meet on Monday evenings on the third floor at SunBird in the Pima Room. Buy-in is $1 and we start at 7:00 p.m.; come early.

Winners:

2/06. 1st Ann Crowley 725, 2nd (tie) Sandy Shur and Ken Reidenbach 718, 3rd Georgia Stockman 707

2/13. 1st Georgia Stockman 726, 2nd Sandy Schur 716, 3rd Gleva Wiepking 714

2/20. 1st Barb Finkelman 720, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 719, 3rd John Meads 714

2/27. 1st Gleva Wiepking 726, 2nd (tie) Ann Snyder and Betty Flatt 708, 3rd Jon Sampson 703

Euchre

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Lakeview Room which is on the 2nd floor next to the Pro Golf Shop on Sunday evening. We start at 6:30 p.m.; come early. Buy-in is $.50.

Winners for February, 2017:

02/05. 1st Ken Reidenbach 59, 2nd Darlene Thompson 55, 3rd Mona Toms 53

02/12. 1st Peg Smith 68, 2nd (tied) Darlene Thompson and Bob Lahr 60, 34d Larry Jons 59

02/19. 1st (tied) Ralph Goheen and Hank Visser 65, 2nd (tied) Vic Kinser and Ken Reidenbach 57, 3rd (tied) Sandy Stibitz and Sam McReelis 53

02/26. 1st Ken Reidenbach 58, 2nd Earl Reible 57, 3rd Betty Nobiling 54

Hand & Foot

Darlene Thompson

We meet on Tuesdays in the SunBird Pima Room and start playing at 12:30 p.m. Come and join us, and please arrive by 12:00-12:15 p.m. so you can either pick a table or draw cards for partners. Buy-in is $.50.

If you have any questions, you may contact Joanne Parsons at 480-361-1088 or Sherry Williams at 480-620-9420; if no answer, please leave a message and they will get back to you.

Pinochle

Darlene Thompson

We meet Tuesday evenings, third floor in the Pima Room at SunBird and start playing at 6:30 p.m. Come early. Buy-in is $.50. Remember, we start at 6:30 p.m.

If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501; leave a message and I will get back to you.

SunBird pinochle winners for February, 2017:

02/07. 1st Konrad Spicker 780, 2nd Yvonne Beloney 755, 3rd Ann Snyder 743

02/14. 1st Dan Harvey 750, 2nd Jackie Baker 704, 3rd Grace Oliver 691

02/21. 1st Christine Lamont 674, 2nd Sandy Stibitz 655, 3rd Susan Malsom 631

02/28. 1st Bunny Sullivan 846, 2nd Dianna Roeder 767, 3rd Arlie Mulder 764

Ponytail

Darlene Thompson

We meet on Saturdays in the SunBird Pima Room. We start playing at 12:30 p.m. PonyTail is a form of Hand and Foot, only a little more detailed. Come and join us, and please arrive earlier than 12:30 so we have an idea of how many tables to set up.

If you have any questions, you may contact either Joanne Parsons at 480-361-1088 or Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501; if no answer, please leave a message and we will get back to you.