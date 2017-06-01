Notes from the Board Meeting – April 24, 2017

The meeting was called to order by President Gordon Lee at 10:00 a.m. All board members were present

HOA/Golf Club Committee

Layne Varney reported that no meeting has been held; however, Pro Shop lease to be renewed and updated.

Project Review & Long Range Planning Committee Membership Recommendation

The board voted and appointed Dianne Reed to serve on the Committee.

Finance Committee Recommendation to Review/Consider Additional Insurance

Item was tabled until quotes are received.

Sun Lakes Country Club Letter Requesting a Reciprocal Agreement

The board voted against entering into a reciprocal agreement with Sun Lakes Phase One to share amenities.

Cooper Commons HOA Request for Assistance with Birds/Mosquitos

Item was tabled until more information becomes available.

Horizon Room Kitchen Expansion Construction Schedule

The schedule was distributed to board members, posted on website and displayed in the clubhouse.

Food Service Policy Status Report

Nancy Eckstein reported that two emails and telephone messages were sent to Maricopa County Environmental Services to schedule a meeting at SunBird regarding food and beverage service restrictions. No response at this time.

Don Calvert reported he had contacted Maricopa County Environmental Services and Arizona Health Services to get the additional facts.

Comment Sheets reviewed. Homeowner and Director Comments provided.

With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 11:45 a.m.

The next board meeting will be an Agenda Planning meeting on Monday, September 11, at 10:00 a.m. and a Business meeting on Monday, September 25, at 10:00 a.m.