News from the Tennis Club

Christine Terechenok

The tennis welcome back picnic held in October was so much fun. An in-house tournament was planned by Brian Turner and Dianna Wreford. We all enjoyed a baked potato bar and refreshments. Thanks to the ladies of our club.

Our club also enjoyed the Bradshaw Tournament during the week of November 6-12. This week long open is sponsored by the Cottonwood Tennis Club for all Robson, Sun Lakes and SunBird players. Our club had several members enter this tournament. Congratulations to the following winners:

3.5-2 Men’s bracket, Mel Terechenok/Paul Jorgensen, second place.

3.0 Men’s bracket, Mike Wykes/Ray Romses, first place.

4.0 Women, Barb Jorgensen/Dar Brasch, first place.

3.0 Women, Karen DiPiazza/Sylvia Buehler, second place.

December 3 was the Tennis Club/Golf Christmas party in the Ballroom. We dined, danced and made merry with friends; 50/50 tickets were sold for the Bags of Love, a charity for the foster children in Maricopa county. These children are removed from their homes due to drug abuse and neglect, not from anything they have done. They have lost their parents, homes and toys; $275 was raised to send these bags of love filled with blankets, necessary items, toys etc. to children from infant to 17 years of age. Thanks to all for your generosity.

Upcoming events:

January 1-7 – SunBird hosts Sun Lakes Country Club

January 1-21 – Trilogy hosts SunBird

January 1-28 – Springfield hosts SunBird

The next meeting is January 3 in the Lakeview Room at 5:00 p.m. The 2017 dues will be collected. As always, you can join the Tennis Club at the meeting or contact President Dave Walden at 360-840-1628.

Happy New Year!