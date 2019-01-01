News From Your Neighbors Who Care – Neighbors Who Care, Inc

Easy to keep New Year’s resolutions

A new year symbolizes a fresh start. That’s why so many of us make New Year’s resolutions. And, while we’re optimistic about finding ways to be happier and healthier, it is also often the case that we lose sight of our goals come February and go back to our old routines.

One reason we may not be able to stick to our resolutions is that they could be too broad in scope. If you are looking to optimize your health and happiness in 2019, you may want to take baby steps to get there.

Here are some simple resolutions you can do every day:

1. Make your bed. Admiral William McRaven, author of Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life… And Maybe the World, says that making your bed is an easy task that provides a sense of purpose and sets a positive tone for the rest of the day. He adds that the simplicity of making your bed promotes a sense of accomplishment, without the major time commitment.

2. Mix up your daily routine. Day in and day out of doing the exact same things can adversely affect your outlook on life. Do something new each day to get out of your comfort zone, even if it’s just taking a different route on your morning walk. This will help change your perspective and also make you feel more at ease with trying new things.

3. Exercise 10 minutes a day. You don’t have to train for a marathon to make exercise effective. A lap or two in the pool or a walk in the park are great ways to get your heart going. A little workout can also stimulate your brain and memory, as well as contribute to increased relaxation and better sleep quality.

4. Connect with friends and family. People are social beings. Even if you’re an introvert, human connection is essential to health and happiness. Meet a friend for lunch, call someone out of the blue or chat on Facebook.

5. Reminisce about something special. Memories of days gone by can bring to mind some of the happiest times of your life. Music, for example, affects the brain in a unique way and conjures up memories of special times from your past.

6. Smile more. Of course, you know that when you’re happy, you naturally smile. But did you know that purposeful smiling can also produce happiness? Resolving to smile more is such an easy way to help you feel better on a daily basis. And since smiling is contagious, your simple resolution to smile can help others feel happy, too!

7. Help others. Giving of your time, talents and resources is another great New Year’s Resolution that is both easy and rewarding… especially if you volunteer with or donate to Neighbors Who Care. We make it easy for our volunteers to help local seniors who need a little extra support with transportation, shopping/errands, dinner delivery, minor repairs, friendly visiting and respite care, among other services. There are no minimum requirements to volunteer, and we work around your availability and interests. Plus, as a Neighbors Who Care volunteer, you’ll also be able to mix up your daily routine, get a little exercise, connect with friends and smile!

For more information about volunteering with Neighbors Who Care or if you wish to make a financial donation to support our neighbors in need, please contact our office at 480-895-7133 or visit our website at www.neighborswhocare.com.