New stop signs installed

New stop signs have been installed at the intersection of Championship Drive and SunBird Blvd. This is a potentially dangerous intersection with a curve in Championship Drive, a golf cart crossing and crossing the main road leading to the clubhouse. This is now a three-way stop, just like at the intersection of Championship and Waterview Drives. Additional signs have been placed out to help remind all of this traffic control change. As with all traffic restrictions, please follow the speed limits, make complete stops and use courtesy while driving, especially in SunBird. Let’s keep SunBird a friendly and safe place to live!