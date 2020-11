The Third Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Musicale featuring singer Jesse Washington, scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 22, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 virus.

This successful event was set for the IronOaks Ballroom in Sun Lakes, Ariz., and also would have included special guest pianist Elaine Freisen. A pending 2021 date is being planned.

For additional information or event bookings, contact Jesse at 480-802-8044.