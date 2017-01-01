Model Railroad Club welcomes in the New year

Harry Huckemeyer

As we all enter the New Year, we all have choices, and the opportunity to make a fresh start as we establish new goals for this upcoming year. The Short Line Model Railroad Club always welcomes new members, and we’re looking forward to some changes on how we operate. We’re looking forward to a time of new adventures and a lot more fun as we continue in a new direction that will give all our members the opportunity to be more active in each event we choose to participate in over the months ahead. With all the advances in today’s technologies and the need for large space requirements being a thing of the past, the future is only as limited as your imagination.

Our first meeting for the upcoming year will be held on January 14 at the SunBird Community Center. Meetings are held in the Lakeview Room there on the first floor, and there is a nice restaurant in the building where you can grab a cup of coffee or go for lunch after the meeting if you have the time. Our meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Our 2017 agenda is still in the planning stage, but we do have a social entity as part of our club’s activities at least twice a year where the spouses and others get together for a potluck activity at a location where an enjoyable time is had by all.

If you are looking for additional information regarding our club, membership applications, or anything else related to the model railroad world, feel free to call me at 480-802-4976 or send me an email at hwhuckemeyer@aol.com.

Wishing you all the best for a healthy and exciting New Year and looking forward to meeting you in the not too distant future. Have a great day.