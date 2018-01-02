Mark you calendar for Basha High School Symphonic Band Concert

Marilyn Hespel

Our local Basha High School music department will be presenting its annual January concert and jazz band music in the ballroom on Saturday, January 13, 2018, at 6:00 p.m.

SunBird Lion’s Club has been sponsoring this popular event for the past eight years. All money donated is given to the Basha music program. This year, it will be used towards the purchase of a keyboard and a bass clarinet.

To show appreciation for the great music performed by these dedicated young people, we encourage all SunBird residents to attend this concert and contribute generously to support their efforts and many hours of practice. In past years, the largest amount donated has been $615. Our goal this year is $1,000 or more. We can do it with your help. Please assist the Chandler SunBird Lion’s Club attain this projected goal, just another one of their annual projects.

The group performing is the Symphonic Band. There are 39 students in the ensemble. The band will be performing several marches and an armed forces medley in addition to one or two programmatic pieces.

If you are unable to attend this concert but would like to donate, a check can be made payable to “SunBird Lions Club” (designate Basha High School Band) and mailed to 6250 S. SunBird Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85249, or they can be dropped off at the HOA office.

Feel free to invite your friends from other communities.