The annual Luncheon in the Pines will be held on Thursday, August 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the beautiful Torreon Country Club in Show Low. All SunBird residents and guests are invited to join us for a great day in the White Mountains. Mark your calendars.

To make reservations, call Shirley Clark at 480-802-6558 or Barb Ott at 480-322-3036.