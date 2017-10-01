Lifelong Learning – become a presenter

Catherine Hammond

New Adventures in Learning, a lifelong learning program, is always looking for new presenters. Classes are presented by volunteers who are members of the group or are from the community at large. Presenters may be retired experts in the field or others who have an interest in their topic. Some presenters have a long history with the program. Others are at beginning stages of taking on that role. Either may have a topic they have engaged with for years, maybe a lifetime. On the other hand, facilitators may have an interest they would like to explore with a group.

Conrad LaRiviere is the recruiter for presenters. He explains the process for coming up with topics for upcoming programs, “Our members frequently suggest topics for presentations they want to do themselves. While we continue to welcome those, we also want to pair suggested topics with presenters. So, if you’re interested in presenting/facilitating any of the following or have another person in mind, please get in touch with me: dearconrad@yahoo.com, 480-280-4052.” Conrad describes several recent ideas in need of interested presenters. If you know about any of these topics or if you have an entirely different idea you might like to present, contact Conrad.

* Indian Revolts in the Southwest. There were at least two successful revolts, Geronimo’s in what today is southeastern Arizona and Pope’s in northern New Mexico. Amateur historians or archeologists/anthropologists could put together a presentation about these and/or other protest movements involving native populations.

* My Favorite Birdwatching Walks. The Valley is a fine birdwatching place. Many locales are close enough to access on foot. Various related topics could explore the subject. Birdwatching Styles Change as We Age. How to Attract Birds to Your Backyard. Birdwatching While Seated.

* Driverless Cars in the Valley

* Making Simple Cards and Calendars with your Computer.

* Great Courses Presentations. These are well-produced DVD courses on a variety of topics. If you own one of these courses, would you consider presenting for us or lending it to us if we find a presenter?

* TED Talks. These are downloadable and could be used as a Ted Talk roundtable or as an ongoing Ted Talk video review and discussion club.

Classes begin October 2. Registration for the upcoming semester is well underway. Complete descriptions of classes for the fall semester, as well as additional information, can be found on the website at www.newadventures.info. You can also call 480-857-5500 or visit the Sun Lakes Center of Chandler-Gilbert Community College, located at 25105 S. Alma School Road, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248. An all-volunteer organization, New Adventures in Learning is affiliated with Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Dues are $50 a year. Add an additional $15 college registration fee each semester you enroll in one class or more.