Ladies Traveling Tennis Teams enjoy successful year

Christine Terechenok

The Sunchix traveling team represented the SunBird Tennis Club in the 3.5 flight 2 division. Congratulations to all the players for taking first place.

The Volley Girls traveling team represented the SunBird Tennis Club in the 4.0 flight 3 division. Congratulations to all the players for coming in second place.

Both teams had a successful and fun year playing in the Valley of the Sun ladies 55 and older league. Great job!

Free tennis for all those interested for the months of March and April during our morning tennis schedule. To find out all the times, check the tennis board or call the tennis president Dave Walden at 260-840-1628.

The next meeting of the Tennis Club is Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. and will be on the new Sunrise patio located in the clubhouse second floor.

The last scheduled social tennis tournament will take place April 1, 2017. SunBird will host IronOaks Tennis Club.

Many of our members will be heading back to their homes this month. We wish them a safe trip and a great summer.