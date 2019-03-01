Ladies Community Chit and Chat breakfast meeting

The Ladies Community Chit and Chat Group breakfast meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 13, at 9:00 a.m. at the Sun Lakes Cottonwood Country Club in the Saguaro Room. All women of the Greater Chandler Community are invited to attend. We want to learn about you and you learn about us. So, let’s talk! Share your ideas and talents with new friends and old friends. Talk about memories, accomplishments, family or a loss. Find solutions for everyday problems, frustrations and maybe even conquer updates on computer and technology usage and answers to trusts, health issues and everyday difficulties and investment knowledge and home safety. Bring your friends, neighbors and relatives and come for a relaxing, fun-filled morning and go home being inspired and uplifted and looking forward to coming back for another meeting.

Attendees will order a hot meal buffet, and it is set up so that each person will be able to pay at the entrance door for her breakfast. Doors open for reservation at 8:00 a.m. followed by hot breakfast buffet at 8:30 a.m. for $11.00 per person, which includes coffee and tip.

Program will be Diana Escobedo, Executive Director from the new Distinctive Independent Living which will be on Dobson and Pecos in Chandler, Arizona, presenting on what they have to offer. You won’t want to miss hearing her share her expertise and the new location for the Koelsch Signature Community.

For reservations, information or answers to questions, please contact Rose Pachura, founder, at 480-802-0775 or Sandy Yokobosky, co-founder, at sandyyokobosky@gmail.com.

Please make a reservation before the meeting on or before Monday, March 11, 2019. Reservations are encouraged for seating purposes. We look forward to meeting you.