It’s time to trim your palm trees

Now that the palm flowers have bloomed, it is time to have your palm trees trimmed. We are now in monsoon season, and with the high winds and heavy rains, palm trees leave unsightly debris throughout the community and can cause damage to homes.

If you are not in SunBird now, please make arrangements to have your trees trimmed this month. Letters will begin to go out in August, so please save your HOA dollars by not receiving a letter. Last year, more than 100 letters were sent out.

The HOA office maintains a service list, which includes landscapers, so stop by the clubhouse to pick up a copy of the list. It is just outside the office window and offers many useful contacts to a variety of other services. You can also call Bonnie at the office, 480-802-4901, for recommendations.

As always, thank you for your efforts toward maintaining the beautiful surroundings of SunBird. Together, we can ensure SunBird remains one of the most attractive and desirable communities in the area.