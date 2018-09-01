HOA Board candidates wanted

Interested in becoming a Board of Directors candidate? Two Board of Directors seats will be open for election the end of this year for a term of three years of service. If you are a SunBird homeowner in good standing, willing to meet at least twice monthly, September through May, and be willing to study, review and make decisions, this may be the opportunity to give back to SunBird.

If you are interested in becoming a Board of Directors candidate, please complete a Board of Directors Candidate Form that can be picked up from the office or mailed, faxed or emailed upon request. Submit candidate information form in a sealed envelope addressed to the SunBird Election Committee along with a 200-word-or-less campaign statement for publishing and a picture of yourself by Sunday, September 30. If you have any questions, please contact the office.