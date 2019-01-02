Healing with essential oils

The next oil sharing will be on January 2, the first Wednesday, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

In January, we will be making a blend to help cope with anxiety. Many changes are coming with the new year. We are bombarded with news of monetary changes, climate changes, computer and electronic changes and having to shop, bank and make our medical appointments online. A lot of anxiety may be generated when confronted with these things. This blend helps to calm the body, the mind and the spirit. In my opinion, a natural remedy is more conducive to the body and readily accepted without side effects. We have made this blend before, and if you have your empty vial, you can bring it and just pay $10.00 for making the blend. Otherwise, it is $15.00.

You may have labeled it Liquid Xanax or Anxiety. These are the ingredients: Valor, Lavender, Stress Away and Patchouli. We use a carrier oil such as Fractionated coconut oil or almond.

RSVP so we can have enough products.

The sharing is in the SunBird Golf Resort located at 6250 SunBird Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85249, on the upper floor in the Navajo Room. When you enter the clubhouse, you are on the ground floor.

Call Paullene at 602-292-7858 or Shelley Zavarella at 312-521-0451 (you can text on these phones) or email annieosha@gmail.com or shelleyzaverella@gmail.com. Remember to RSVP.