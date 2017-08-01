Get moving this fall!

Christine Terechenok

Tennis is a great activity that can keep you in shape, whether you’re age 5 or 95. It keeps your cardiovascular and muscular system in top shape even as you age. It improves balance and coordination, boosts brain function, burns calories and promotes bone health.

If you’re looking for a sport or activity that can benefit your entire body, tennis is one of your best bets. Tennis will provide you with a lasting positive impact on your health.

If you haven’t played before or you are a beginner, no problem. Coming in the fall, five free lessons will be available to residents of SunBird given by a professional tennis coach. This offer will consist of an orientation/meet the pro evening, then once-a-week lessons for the next five weeks. If you are interested, contact the tennis club president, Charlotte Wiard, at cpwiard@aol.com.

Hope everyone is having a great summer! See you in the fall. The first Tennis Club meeting is November 7, 2017.