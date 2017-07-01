Gary Whiting receives “Service Above Self” award

Norm Noble

Gary Whiting is a long-time member of the Sun Lakes Rotary Club, serving as its President in Rotary year 2000-2001 and then serving as Arizona Rotary District 5510 Centennial Governor in Rotary year 2004-2005.

This year, he chaired the club’s Website Committee which undertook much-needed overhauling with a new platform and new ideas to showcase the club. The results have been excellent and are now being recognized across District 5510 and the local Sun Lakes community. He also implemented a Facebook page and keeps it up to date with articles and photos.

Additionally, he is the Board President of the Sun Lakes Rotary Foundation 2000 and has held that position for several years. The foundation is growing and has become a very responsible and sound entity in support of the club’s efforts in supporting charity and education programs and projects.

With all this, Gary has helped in all fundraising activities and helped the club on the social scene as he heads up the Dinner/Lunch Group outings, enabling Rotarians and spouses to socialize and provide the opportunity to know each other better and have some fun. This year he added a Seven-Day Rotary Mexican Riviera Cruise which was enjoyed by Rotarians, spouses and friends.

Gary and his wife Bonnie live in Palo Verde.