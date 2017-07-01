Dr. Marc Drake, Senior Pastor, First Baptist Church, Sun Lakes

There is a very Welsh town in North Wales by the name of Bala. The language spoken in the homes and shops is Welsh and, with few exceptions, the names on the houses are Welsh. One of these exceptions is seen in the nameplate on a certain house – Pros Kairon. This name is Greek, not Welsh; it means for a while. It seems that whoever gave that name to his house had an understanding of spiritual realities. He knew that no home is permanent in this world; the house may stand for 100 years or more, but people are here only for a while.

Yes, life for us in this world is temporary. Yet God made us with immortal souls. That means, of course, that once we come into being, we exist forever. There is no such thing as going out of existence. Each of us is in the universe to stay – either as God’s friends on his terms or as his enemies. Those who have come to His Son Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of sin and the amazing gift of eternal salvation have the assurance of being with Him forever in heaven. (1 John 5:13)

I am certainly thankful for the roof over my head, and I love Sun Lakes and the state of Arizona! But this earth is not my final home. I’m only here “for a while.” Jesus said, If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also. (John 14:3) What a thrilling promise! It makes me want to say with the apostle John, “Even so, come, Lord Jesus!” (Revelation 21:22)

So, until that glorious day arrives, I will simply say Pros Kairon!