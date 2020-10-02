Footnotes from the Library

Nancy Smith

We’d like to tell you a story. It’s a true story. It’s about 135 books that traveled. They were all sizes and all subjects. Most had fun, creative artwork to help the story along.

However, these 135 books were special books, selected books. Because our library had an abundance of these “special” books, we decided to share them with those who would love to have them. We’d give them to new readers—young minds just learning to explore the magic of the written word.

Those 135 books now reside in Hartford Sylvia Encinas Elementary School. A note accompanied those books explaining that they came from a retirement community. We soon received a thank you note that read as follows:

“Thank you so much for the generous donation of books. We love to get books into the hands of our students. We are so grateful for your generosity.—Heather”

A special thanks to Jeanne Capeloto who delivered those books.

As a side note, the SunBird Library is thankful all this occurred before the dreaded pandemic. Blessings to all.