Footnotes from the Library

Nancy Smith

The SunBird Library asks you to be patient as we all deal with the changes this pandemic has caused.

Incoming items (books, puzzles) must be held for 24 hours before putting them out to the public. This ensures any virus is killed.

We ask you to only donate magazines with the 2020 date on them. Our space is limited, and we cannot accept big collections of old magazines.

The movies have been moved to the end shelf facing the windows, near the outside door. Please make sure the disc is in the case when you return it. (And the honor system reminds you to bring it back.)

Since you are “sheltering in place,” use this quiet time to read a book or listen to an audio story. Stay well.