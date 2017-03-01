Film series at SunBird

Sara Schmidt and Ron Krambeer

Our film series that started in February will continue in March, the first film being shown on Monday, March 13. The second film will be shown on Monday, March 27.

Our films will be shown at the SunBird Clubhouse, 6250 SunBird Blvd., Chandler, in the Lakeview Room (first floor, east side) at 6:30 p.m.

The series of five films deals with various topics related to national security, including border security, radical Islam, Sharia law and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Please join us for the remainder of this informing and enlightening series. All are welcome.

For more information, call Sara at 847-204-5264.