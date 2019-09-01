Mary Lou Kaye

Several basic social dance classes are planned to enhance your skills on the dance floor. You will be surrounded by dance events scheduled for your enjoyment during the fall and winter season. Don’t sit and watch… get up and do!

Classes begin at Cottonwood the second week of September in the dance studio. Contact Mary Lou at 480-939-1869 or email her at mlk@learnsocialdancing.com for details on days and start times. Start your way on the road to Dancing With The Stars status. Too ambitious? Well, okay, we’ll just make sure you don’t look like Abbott and Costello.

Mary Lou Kaye is your instructor and a certified ballroom instructor. She has created an incredibly simple method to getting on the dance floor and moving to any kind of music you hear within an hour. You will be so impressed with yourself. Walk in ~ Dance Out!

Some FREE sample classes are in the planning stages. Ask about the timing.