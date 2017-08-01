Exciting New Beginner Tennis Program

If you are a resident of the SunBird Golf Resort and are looking for an activity that will get you and keep you in shape, the SunBird Tennis Club invites you to join our Beginner Program which will start this winter season, 2017. The SunBird Tennis Club is offering five FREE lessons to get you on the road to senior stardom on the tennis court. To back that up, the Southeast Valley Tennis League is providing another five FREE lessons as a follow-up program. You can participate in just five or take all 10 lessons. The cap on how many players will participate is six to eight. Because of this, you need to act quickly and contact SunBird Tennis Club President Charlotte Wiard to join this exciting opportunity of tennis play. You can reach her at cpwiard@aol.com.

The dates for this program are Tuesday, November 14, 21 and 28, and December 5 and 12. The last five lesson session will start in January (dates TBD). Each lesson will be one hour and will be held right here at the tennis courts at 10:00 a.m. So that you will continue practicing what you have learned with your group, you can participate in practice sessions following each lesson. Practice will be held 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Plan on a busy morning of having fun, getting in shape and learning a new activity!

The SunBird Tennis Club has hired one of the best tennis professionals in our community to coach the lessons! His name is Gary (Rusty) York, and here are his outstanding credentials:

Rusty has been a Chandler resident since 1960 and a teaching tennis pro for 37 years. His tennis career began with John Gardiner Tennis Ranch in Sugarbush, Vermont. He worked at other Gardiner tennis facilities, including Cupertino, California; Sun Valley, Idaho; Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in the summer months and returning to Scottsdale facility for the winter. He worked at the Siasconset Casino Tennis Association facility in Nantucket from 2001 to 2013. Rusty has been working with numerous Sun Lakes tennis teams over the last 25 years from October through May.

See you on the courts!