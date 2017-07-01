Connie Koehler

Join us for an essential oil workshop on Wednesday, July 12, from 1:00-2:00 p.m., at the SunBird Golf Resort Clubhouse, Navajo Room (3rd floor), 6250 SunBird Blvd. The topic will be Oil Blends that Rid Our Bodies of Cellulite.

Shelley Zavarella and Paullene Caraher will host a workshop to make an oil blend which rids our bodies of cellulite. Shelley will bring the tested oil recipe, and you can make your own roll-on vial for $15.

Why do this? Cellulite is a persistent subcutaneous fat causing dimpling of the skin, especially on women’s hips and thighs. We first noticed this as teens on our upper thighs. Now that we are older, this “cottage cheese” look is more than less, which makes addressing the causes and remedy an opportunity to change what we do not like seeing in our mirror.

Join Shelley and Paullene for an afternoon of learning and make an oil blend for your personal use. This is a chance to enhance your learning about something that is common to us all, have fun and take something of value home.

Text Shelley at 313-521-0451 or Paullene at 602-292-7858 or email Shelley at shelleyzavarella@gmail.com or Paullene at annieosha@gmail.com.