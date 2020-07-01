Enjoy the Views at SunBird

Julie Anderson

The Golf Club and the Garden Club, under the guidance of Master Gardener Gudie Huffman, joined together this summer to create a new seating area for people to enjoy the views of SunBird. The area was created in the open space south of LaCosta on Championship along hole number 4. Steve Lemmons donated numerous boulders and a memorial bench for his wife Joan. Teri Greisiger and Lisa and Wayne Onyx donated two additional benches to complete the seating area. Nancy Bryant donated river rock from her yard to create a dry bed. Several of the boulders used were from a donation made last year from Duane and Diane Dub redoing their landscape. Additional donations from Gary and Alice Whistler and others purchased the two shade trees.

Special thanks to Bill Ley for donating his time and labor, along with Golf Course Superintendent Brendan Waddell and his crew of Lopez, Juan, Carlos, and Oscar for providing labor planting trees and moving boulders. Jack Cooper of the golf club, along with his crew of volunteers, helped to finish planting the cacti and added the final touches of rock.

Thank you to everyone in SunBird who donated materials, time, and labor to this project. Solar lighting was added, along with Joyce Gerber’s decorative creations for the pots, to add to the quiet, serene ambiance.

We invite everyone to share the space with a friend or just by yourself to take in the beautiful scenery. Thank you to all who helped create this new little niche in a corner of SunBird.