Energy Yoga class schedule

Paullene Caraher

August Schedule 2017:

Morning classes are held from 7:45-8:45 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Afternoon classes are from 4:00-5:00 on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

There will be no classes on Monday afternoon until the fall and no classes from August 7 to August 21. Normal classes will be held August 21 to August 31, and there will be no classes from September 4 to September 8.

Classes are held at the SunBird Golf Resort, Navajo Room, on the third floor. There is no cost, and donations are accepted.

If you have questions, call Paullene Caraher on her cell phone at 602-292-7858 or email her at annieosha@gmail.com. Peggy Mottel is the contact person when I am gone, phone 480-440-9653. You can text on these phones.

New participants are welcome. When new people come, more direction is given. It is very easy to follow along. You do not have to be limber or “in shape.” Slapping or tapping the body is done to get the blood and energy moving through the body. We also do a lot of joint rotations. This practice is based on ancient Asian Qigong principles and is very effective. The class schedule is the same, but each class will be a bit different.

Nidra Yoga is done on Tuesdays. This is a relaxing and meditative practice. Most people lie down on the mats, but you can sit in a chair. The body becomes very relaxed. The goal is to stay conscious aware, but some go to sleep for their first several sessions. You just relax and listen to my voice.